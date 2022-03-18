Japan govt warns against sharp FX moves

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that any sharp currency moves were undesirable, stressing that the importance of stability in the foreign exchange market as the yen weakened.

Japan will closely watch any impact on Japanese economy, Matsuno told reporters at a regular news conference.

