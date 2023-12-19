News & Insights

Japan govt to raise long-term rate estimate in FY2024/25 budget -sources

December 19, 2023 — 07:39 pm EST

Written by Takaya Yamaguchi for Reuters ->

By Takaya Yamaguchi

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan's government will raise its long-term interest rate estimate, used to compile the state budget, to 1.9% for the next fiscal year from the current year's 1.1%, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The higher estimate reflects rising government bond yields on expectations of a near-term exit from ultra-loose monetary policy, and pushes up the government's debt-financing cost, said the people, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media.

Finance ministry officials were not available immediately for comment.

