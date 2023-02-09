Japan govt to present next BOJ governor nominee on Feb 14 -TBS

February 09, 2023 — 05:43 am EST

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Japan's government is planning to present the new Bank of Japan governor nominee to parliament on Feb. 14, broadcaster TBS reported on Thursday.

Sources have told Reuters that the timing of the official presentation of the candidates to succeed the incumbent central bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda and his deputies would be next week.

Markets are closely watching the appointment of the new BOJ governor for clues on how quickly the central bank could phase out its massive stimulus.

Reuters
