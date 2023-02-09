Japan govt to present next BOJ governor nominee early next week -NHK

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Japan's government is planning to present the new Bank of Japan governor nominee with the parliament early next week, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

Sources have told Reuters that the timing of the official presentation of the candidates to succeed the incumbent central bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda and his deputies would be next week.

