Japan govt to present BOJ governor, deputy candidates next week-sources

By Yoshifumi Takemoto

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japan's government is considering presenting to parliament its nominees for next Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor and two deputy governors sometime next week, three government and ruling party sources told Reuters by Tuesday.

The government initially planned to present the nominees around Feb. 10, but the schedule has been delayed, the sources said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's second, five-year term ends on April 8. His two deputies, Masayoshi Amamiya and Masazumi Wakatabe, will see their terms end on March 19.

The government's nomination need approval by both houses of parliament, which is effectively a done deal since the ruling coalition has a solid majority.

The Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday the government has sounded out Amamiya, a career central banker who drafted many of the BOJ's monetary easing tools, to succeed Kuroda as next central bank governor.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters later on Monday he would continue to consider the best candidate for the job, suggesting that no final decision had been made.

"The government will choose the most appropriate candidate who can get approved by parliament," Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, Additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill)

