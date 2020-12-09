US Markets
Japan gov't to buy 10,500 freezers for coronavirus vaccines

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

The Japanese government will buy 10,500 deep freezers to store coronavirus vaccines as part of its preparation for nationwide vaccinations, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Japan has agreed to buy a total 290 million doses of the vaccines from Pfizer Inc PFE.N, AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L and Mordena Inc MRNA.O.

