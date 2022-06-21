Japan govt spokesperson says rapid forex moves are undesirable

Sudden moves in foreign exchange rates are undesirable, a Japanese government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"Currency stability is important so rapid fluctuations are not desirable," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara told a regular news conference.

Kihara declined to comment directly on currency levels.

