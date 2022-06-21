Japan govt spokesperson says rapid forex moves are undesirable

TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - Sudden moves in foreign exchange rates are undesirable, a Japanese government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"Currency stability is important so rapid fluctuations are not desirable," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara told a regular news conference.

Kihara declined to comment directly on currency levels.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((ju-min.park@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: ju-min.park.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.