Japan govt set to appoint academic Ueda as next BOJ governor - Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

February 10, 2023 — 02:29 am EST

Written by Akriti Sharma for Reuters ->

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Japan's government is likely to appoint Kazuo Ueda, an academic and a former member of the central bank's policy board, as the Bank of Japan's next governor, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

The government will also nominate Ryozo Himino, former head of Japan's banking watchdog, and BOJ executive Shinichi Uchida as deputy governors, the Nikkei said.

The government is expected to present the nominees to parliament on Feb. 14.

