Japan govt says no truth to report of possible Olympics cancellation

TOKYO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - There is no truth to a report about the possible cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Manabu Sakai, a government spokesman, told reporters on Friday, denying a newspaper report that the event would be called off.

The Times reported on Friday that Japan's government had privately concluded the already-delayed Tokyo Olympics would be cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.