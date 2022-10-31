Japan govt says it asked firms to apply for stake in new Sakhalin-1 operator

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Japan's industry minister has asked the consortium of companies that were partners in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project to apply to retain their stake in the new Russian operator set up under President Vladimir Putin's decree, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura met with executives of Sakhalin Oil and Gas Development Co (SODECO), a consortium of Japanese firms, on Monday and urged them to consider joining the Russian entity, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last month issued a decree to establish a new operator for the formerly Exxon Mobil-led project, authorising the Kremlin to decide whether foreign shareholders could retain stakes in Sakhalin-1. Exxon XOM.N fully exited Russia after Moscow "unilaterally terminated" its interests in the project.

