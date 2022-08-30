Japan govt respects BOJ's monetary policy independence -finmin

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japan's government respects the Bank of Japan's independence in guiding monetary policy, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday.

The government will monitor U.S. monetary policy trends and market moves, Suzuki said, when asked about market fluctuations following a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the annual Jackson Hole symposium.

Foreign exchange rates change from time to time and are determined by fundamentals, Suzuki told the regular news conference.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.