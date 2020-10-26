Japan govt plan calls for easy-to-understand cellphone charges and services

TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Japan's internal affairs ministry on Tuesday called on cellphone carriers to offer easy-to-understand fee plans and services, in a bid to promote fair competition in the country's mobile phone market.

"As a result, we hope to quickly realise cellphone charges that are in line with other major nations," Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Ryota Takeda told reporters at a news conference.

