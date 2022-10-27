Japan govt outlay for economic stimulus package to be 39 trln yen - draft

TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Japanese government outlay for an upcoming economic stimulus package will be 39.0 trillion yen, according to a final draft of the package, which is expected to be announced on Friday.

The total size of the planned stimulus package will be around 71.6 trillion yen, the draft also said.

