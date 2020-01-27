Japan govt nominates reflationist-minded economist to join BOJ board

Japan's government on Tuesday nominated Seiji Adachi, an economist known as a proponent of aggressive monetary easing, to join the Bank of Japan's nine-member board.

The nomination is likely to reinforce market expectations the central bank will maintain its massive stimulus programme to reflate the economy and fire up inflation to its elusive 2% target.

Adachi, 54, an economist at Japan's Marusan Securities, will replace Yutaka Harada, a similarly-minded board member whose term expires on March 25.

The government's pick needs to be approved by both houses of the parliament, which should proceed smoothly as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc holds a solid majority in both chambers.

With global risks weighing on Japan's economy and inflation well below its target, many market players expect the BOJ to keep monetary policy steady for the foreseeable future to help underpin a fragile recovery.

