Japan govt nominates Nomura Asset CEO Junko Nakagawa for BOJ board -document

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - The Japanese government on Tuesday picked Nomura Asset Management Chief Executive Junko Nakagawa to join the Bank of Japan's nine-member board, a document presented to parliament showed.

Nakagawa would replace Takako Masai, who has consistently voted with the majority of the board while also calling for more debate on the rising cost of prolonged monetary easing.

The nomination needs approval of both houses of parliament to take effect. Nakagawa would assume the post after Masai serves out her five-year term on June 29.

Nakagawa went up the ranks in Japan's male-dominanted financial industry to become the first female head of Nomura Asset Management in 2019, with experience in investment banking and accounting.

Little is known about her views on monetary policy, though she has been involved in efforts to promote exchange-traded funds (ETF) in Japan as head of the country's leading asset management firm.

In an interview with the Nikkei newspaper last year, Nakagawa described herself as a listener willing to work with colleagues with views different from her own.

