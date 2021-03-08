Japan govt nominates Nomura Asset CEO Junko Nakagawa for BOJ board -document

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - The Japanese government on Tuesday picked Nomura Asset Management Chief Executive Junko Nakagawa to join the Bank of Japan's nine-member board, a document presented to parliament showed.

Nakagawa would replace Takako Masai, who has consistently voted with the majority of the board while also calling for more debate on the rising cost of prolonged monetary easing.

The nomination needs approval of the both houses of parliament to take effect. Nakagawa would assume the post after Masai serves out her five-year term on June 29.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Yoshifumi Takemoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.