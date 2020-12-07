Japan govt likely to decide new economic measures of 73 trillion yen on Tuesday -NHK

Adds details, background

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is likely to decide on new economic measures totalling roughly 73 trillion yen ($700 billion) on Tuesday, NHK public television reported on Monday.

The economic measures will include those aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus as well as shifting towards building a post-pandemic economy, NHK added.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference on Friday that the size of a new stimulus package to restore the economy, maintain employment and sustain business activity would be finalised this week.

He said it would include an "unprecedented" $19 billion fund to promote carbon neutrality by 2050.

The world's third-largest economy rebounded in the third quarter from a pandemic-induced slump, thanks to surging consumption and exports, but some analysts worry about slowing growth ahead because of a recent resurgence in coronavirus infections.

Despite some signs of improvement in recent months, analysts expect Japan's economy to shrink 5.6% in the current fiscal year ending in March 2021 and say it could take years to return to pre-coronavirus levels.

($1 = 104.2500 yen)

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2748; Reuters Messaging: elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.