Japan govt bond yields fall after BOJ keeps policy unchanged

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

December 18, 2023 — 11:52 pm EST

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

Updated at 0420 GMT

TOKYO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Japan's benchmark government bond yields fell on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said it is maintaining ultra-loose monetary settings after a two-day meeting, reversing their rise prior to the announcement.

Benchmark 10-year JGB yield JP10YT=RR was down at 0.65%, a couple of points below Monday's close and off the day's high of 0.685%

JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose about 0.30 points as the markets resumed trade after a mid-day break, reversing an early loss of 0.09 points. They were last up 0.11 points.

The BOJ's move waswidely expected, underscoring policymakers' preference to wait for more clues on whether wages will rise enough to keep inflation durably around its 2% target.

"The rise in futures suggests yields on cash bonds could fall later in the day as some investors who shorted cash bonds want to buy them back," said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management

But the declines will be short-lived and the market will remain volatile due to a lack of liquidity as the BOJ holds a significant portion of JGBs, said Inadome.

The BOJ has conducted aggressive bond buying to contain rising yields as it defends its ultra-low rate policy, which has hurt market conditions and distorted the yield curve.

