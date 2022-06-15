Japan govt bond futures collapse, yields test band despite BOJ heavy hand

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields crept above the central bank's policy band on Wednesday and bond futures saw their biggest fall in years as traders bet on tweaks to loose monetary settings, despite the Bank of Japan's offer of unlimited bond purchases.

The 10-year yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.25% as of 0544 GMT, after earlier dipping to 0.23% when the BOJ expanded its buying of the note. The bank later also announced additional purchases of the securities for Thursday and Friday, reiterating that it would continue to conduct additional operations based on market moves.

Despite that, benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 tumbled 1.64 points to 145.95 and at one point reached 145.60, the lowest since late 2014. The heavy slide triggered a circuit breaker at the exchange.

Traders say speculators betting the BOJ would need to capitulate on its ultra-easy policy amid pressures from tightening at other global central banks have been attacking futures along with parts of the cash bond curve, including the seven-year note.

The BOJ said on Wednesday that strong selling of seven-year JGBs threatened to push the 10-year yield above its policy band, which is 25 basis points either side of zero.

Katsutoshi Inadome, senior bond strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, said the selling of futures was a play on BOJ policy.

The BOJ meets on Friday and is widely expected to stick to its yield-curve-control policy, even as global markets sell off violently ahead of a Fed meeting on Wednesday at which bank analysts expect as much as 75 basis points of tightening.

Seven-year yields JP7YT=RR hit a 7-year low of 0.35% at one point, as traders bet on the bonds with the strongest link to 10-year futures in a market heavily owned by the BOJ.

"Shorting JGBs in the hope that yields would spike has been known for over two decades as a 'widow-making' trade," John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management in Tokyo, wrote in a client note.

"While there certainly has been some profit in shorting the very long end of the curve, both historically and in recent months, taking on the firepower of the Bank of Japan, especially as it is led by the very strong-willed Governor Kuroda, will not likely end well."

Yields on other JGB tenors pulled back in the face of the BOJ's escalating bond buying, including in the superlong sector.

The 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.855%, and the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC dropped the same amount to 1.160%.

Two-year yields JP2YTN=JBTC edged back 0.5 basis point to -0.060%, while five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC, which had come under significant upward pressure this week, sank 3 basis points to 0.045%.

