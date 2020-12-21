Japan govt board: data on efficacy of COVID-19 drug candidate Avigan inconclusive

TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Japanese Health Ministry said on Monday its medical review board concluded that clinical trial data on Fujifilm Holdings Corp's 4901.T COVID-19 drug candidate Avigan is inconclusive to determine its efficacy.

The review board will re-examine Avigan's effectiveness once additional data is submitted, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, editing by Louise Heavens)

