Japan govt board: data on efficacy of COVID-19 drug candidate Avigan inconclusive

The Japanese Health Ministry said on Monday its medical review board concluded that clinical trial data on Fujifilm Holdings Corp's COVID-19 drug candidate Avigan is inconclusive to determine its efficacy.

The review board will re-examine Avigan's effectiveness once additional data is submitted, the ministry said in a statement.

