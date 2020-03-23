Japan govt appoints ex-Norinchukin exec Miyazono as GPIF head

Adds quote, details

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Japan has appointed Masataka Miyazono, a former Norinchukin Bank executive, as the new head of its $1.5 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the country's welfare minister said on Tuesday.

The GPIF is the world's largest pension fund and is closely watched by global financial markets.

"We expect Miyazono's strong leadership as the fund needs to operate under such difficult market situation," Katsunobu Kato told reporters after a cabinet meeting, adding the reshuffule will take effect on April 1.

Miyazono will replace current president Norihiro Takahashi, whose term is due to expire at the end of March. Miyazono is the head of the Pension Fund Association and previously served as deputy president at agricultural lender Norinchukin Bank.

Norinchukin, which pools the assets of Japanese farmers, is also a big player in global markets.

