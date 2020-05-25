Japan gives up approving Avigan for COVID-19 treatment by end-May -Kyodo

The Japanese government has given up on approving Fujifilm Holdings Corp's Avigan drug for the treatment of COVID-19 by the end of May, Kyodo News reported late on Monday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had said earlier this month he hoped the drug would be approved some time in May if its efficacy and safety could be confirmed.

