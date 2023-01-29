Japan gives priority review status to Alzheimer's drug developed by Eisai, Biogen

Recasts headline, adds background details throughout

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd 4523.T and U.S. biotech firm Biogen Inc BIIB.O said in a joint statement that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has granted priority review status to their Alzheimer's disease treatment.

The drug, lecanemab, which was recently granted accelerated approval in the United States, is an antibody that has been shown to remove sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of patients in the early stages of the mind-wasting disease.

In their Jan. 29 statement, the companies said priority review in Japan is granted to new medicines recognised as having high medical utility for serious diseases. Once the priority status has been granted, the target total review period is shortened, they said.

Earlier this month, Eisai also applied for full approval of the drug with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment for patients in the earliest stages of the neurodegenerative disease.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates and Kenneth Maxwell)

