US Markets
BIIB

Japan gives priority review status to Alzheimer's drug developed by Eisai, Biogen

Credit: REUTERS/EISAI

January 29, 2023 — 07:44 pm EST

Written by Baranjot Kaur for Reuters ->

Recasts headline, adds background details throughout

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd 4523.T and U.S. biotech firm Biogen Inc BIIB.O said in a joint statement that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has granted priority review status to their Alzheimer's disease treatment.

The drug, lecanemab, which was recently granted accelerated approval in the United States, is an antibody that has been shown to remove sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of patients in the early stages of the mind-wasting disease.

In their Jan. 29 statement, the companies said priority review in Japan is granted to new medicines recognised as having high medical utility for serious diseases. Once the priority status has been granted, the target total review period is shortened, they said.

Earlier this month, Eisai also applied for full approval of the drug with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment for patients in the earliest stages of the neurodegenerative disease.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates and Kenneth Maxwell)

((Baranjot.Kaur@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86990 46242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIIB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.