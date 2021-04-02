US Markets
PFE

Japan getting more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to immunise elderly faster

Contributor
Rocky Swift Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Japan will receive bigger shipments of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccines to immunise the elderly faster, the government said on Friday after negotiating the increase in supplies.

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Japan will receive bigger shipments of Pfizer Inc's PFE.N COVID-19 vaccines to immunise the elderly faster, the government said on Friday after negotiating the increase in supplies.

There would be enough vaccines distributed during the two weeks from May 10 to give a first shot to half of Japan's 36 million elderly people, it said.

Japan's immunisation campaign began in February, later than most major economies, and the Pfizer vaccine is the only one on offer.

Health workers have been prioritised, and as of Thursday more than 890,000 people had received at least the first of two shots.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular