Japan general govt bond balance crosses 1,000 trln yen for first time -MOF

February 10, 2023 — 12:35 am EST

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Japan's outstanding general government bond balance reached above 1,000 trillion yen ($7.60 trillion) for the first time, the Ministry of Finance data showed on Friday.

The balance of general bonds, which include regular short- to long-term maturities but exclude other types of debts such as fiscal investment and loan program bonds, was 1,005.7772 trillion yen as of Dec. 31 last year, according to the ministry's quarterly disclosure.

The market closely watches any signs of change in the Bank of Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy that could lead to big impacts on Japan's ballooning debts and interest payments.

($1 = 131.6600 yen)

