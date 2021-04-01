Japan gathering information on loss at Nomura, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Japan is gathering and sharing information with the Bank of Japan and overseas authorities on financial losses incurred by two Japanese financial institutions in a deal related to a U.S. client, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday.

The massive loss that occurred at Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T, Japan's largest investment bank, and Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, won't lead to "bigger problems", Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Tom Hogue)

