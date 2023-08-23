News & Insights

Japan gasoline prices rise for 14th week in a row

August 23, 2023 — 06:49 am EDT

Written by Katya Golubkova for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japan's nationwide average retail price of regular gasoline rose by 1.80 yen to 183.70 yen ($1.26) per litre over the week to Aug. 21, marking the 14th consecutive weekly increase, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.

The government subsidies the fuel and has said it may extend support given the persistent price rise. It had gradually cut subsidies first introduced in early 2022.

Without the subsidies, the price could be as high as 195.70 yen per litre, the ministry said, as higher international crude oil prices LCOc1 and a weak yen have pushed gasoline prices to their highest level in 15 years.

($1 = 145.4500 yen)

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.