Japan gasoline prices hit record high

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japan's nationwide average retail price of regular gasoline rose by 1.9 yen to a record high 185.6 yen ($1.27) per litre over the week to Aug. 28, marking the 15th consecutive weekly increase, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.

The previous record was 185.10 yen per litre, in August 2008.

Gasoline prices have been rising steadily in Japan due to the weaker yen and higher global oil prices. The government said last week it may extend support given the persistent price hikes.

The government is considering extending until year-end fuel subsidies to keep gasoline prices below 180 yen a litre, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

($1 = 146.2000 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Kiyoshi Takenaka Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.