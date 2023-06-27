Japan FX tsar Kanda: To take appropriate steps if weak yen turns excessive

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda warned against the yen's ongoing weakness on Wednesday, saying the authorities would take an appropriate response if moves become excessive.

He was speaking to reporters after the yen slumped to a fresh seven-month trough versus the dollar overnight.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

