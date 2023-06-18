News & Insights

US Markets

Japan FX diplomat welcomes U.S. currency report dropping reference to it

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

June 18, 2023 — 07:37 pm EDT

Written by Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters ->

TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda welcomed on Monday a decision by the United States to drop the country from its currency monitoring list.

Kanda also said Japan would continue to closely communicate with the United States to foster stability in markets.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.