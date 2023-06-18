Japan FX diplomat welcomes U.S. currency report dropping reference to it

TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda welcomed on Monday a decision by the United States to drop the country from its currency monitoring list.

Kanda also said Japan would continue to closely communicate with the United States to foster stability in markets.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

