Japan fusion power startup raises $77.8 mln from Mitsubishi, INPEX, others

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - A Japanese nuclear fusion power developer on Wednesday said it has raised 10.5 billion yen ($77.75 million) in investment from a consortium comprising public sector bodies and private firms including Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T and INPEX Corp 1605.T.

The Tokyo-based startup, Kyoto Fusioneering, said it will use the funds to accelerate research and development for its core products such as in-vessel components of fusion reactors and fusion plant engineering.

It said, in total, 17 investors - which also include Mitsui & Co Ltd 8031.T, JAFCO Group Co Ltd 8595.T and a government-affiliated fund - subscribed to a private share placement.

Kyoto Fusioneering was founded in 2019 by researchers at Kyoto University and is involved in the development of fusion energy as a next-generation technology for the massive-scale production of safe, reliable energy.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Mariko.Katsumura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.