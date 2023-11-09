Japan fund INCJ sells $1.8 bln of Renesas shares

Adds context and details from statements

TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Japanese state-backed fund INCJ said it has sold its entire stake in semiconductor manufacturer Renesas Electronics 6723.T, offloading 279 billion yen ($1.84 billion) worth of shares.

INCJ had previously held 6.65% of Renesas' shares, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The sale price of 2,143 yen ($14.17) per share represented a discount of 8.01% on Renesas' closing share price of 2,329.5 yen on Thursday, the fund said in a separate statement on Friday.

Renesas' shares had dropped 4.5% to 2,224 yen by mid-morning on Friday.

($1 = 151.2700 yen)

