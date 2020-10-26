Japan fund Advantage Partners looking to invest in Star Flyer - Kyodo

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japanese fund Advantage Partners is looking to invest in Star Flyer Inc 9206.T, an affiliate of ANA Holdings Inc 9202.T, Kyodo News reported on Monday.

Star Flyer could raise about 10 billion yen ($95 million)through a third-party allocation of new shares, and Advantage Partners is looking to take part on the condition that existing shareholders also participate, Kyodo said, citing sources.

($1 = 104.8100 yen)

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

