TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Japan's former Lower House Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda has died, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.