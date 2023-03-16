Japan firms' wage hikes seen exceeding previous forecast - research group

Corrects the name of the research group to Japan Center for Economic Research, not Japan Economic Research Center

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Large Japanese firms are likely to offer wage hikes exceeding an estimate from two months ago, according to an updated forecast by Japan Center for Economic Research on Thursday.

The average pay increase at the 2023 "shunto" negotiations is now estimated at 3.05%, higher than the 2.85% forecast in January, according to the research group's survey of 37 private-sector economists.

