Japan finmin Suzuki: firmly watching currency market moves

December 14, 2023 — 08:52 pm EST

TOKYO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Japan's finance minister said on Friday authorities were "firmly watching" currency market moves, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comment hinting of an end to rate hikes may have prompted a spike in the yen against the dollar.

"I know there are various market talk but the finance ministry won't comment on any of them," Shunichi Suzuki told reporters.

