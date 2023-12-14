Japan finmin Suzuki: firmly watching currency market moves

TOKYO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Japan's finance minister said on Friday authorities were "firmly watching" currency market moves, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comment hinting of an end to rate hikes may have prompted a spike in the yen against the dollar.

"I know there are various market talk but the finance ministry won't comment on any of them," Shunichi Suzuki told reporters.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

