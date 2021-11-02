Japan finmin Suzuki urges stability in FX market as yen weakens

Tetsushi Kajimoto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that he would keep an eye on the foreign exchange market, describing the yen as "weakening" recently and stressing the importance of stability in the market.

Suzuki told reporters after a cabinet meeting that he would refrain from commenting on whether the yen was weak or strong to avoid influencing market moves. "Currency stability is important," he added.

