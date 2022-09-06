Japan finmin Suzuki says recent yen moves 'somewhat rapid, one-sided' -Jiji

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Recent yen moves in the currency market are "somewhat rapid and one-sided," Jiji news agency quoted Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki as saying on Wednesday, using more strongly worded language against the yen's fall than officials' remarks earlier this week.

The comments came after the yen hit a fresh 24-year low of 143.57 against dollar JPY=EBS earlier on the day.

The Japanese currency has slumped nearly 20% since the start of the year, on diverging monetary policies between Japan and the United States.

