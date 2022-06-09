Japan finmin Suzuki dodges question of possible FX intervention

By Daniel Leussink and Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Friday refrained from commenting on the possibility of government intervention in the foreign exchange market, while maintaining his warning against any rapid fluctuations.

"I won't comment on currency levels, including the question (of intervention) to avoid causing any impact from an offhand comment," Suzuki told reporters when asked about the possibility of intervention as the yen hit fresh 20-year lows against the dollar this week.

"What's most important is currency stability as rapid fluctuations are not desirable," Suzuki told a news conference. "We will continue to carefully watch currency market movements and their impact on Japan's economy with a sense of urgency."

The Japanese currency on Thursday weakened to as much as 134.56 yen per dollar JPY=EBS. It last traded at 134.21 yen per dollar, staying within striking distance of making a fresh 20-year low.

Japanese currency authorities were likely left in a bind over the yen's weakening, said Daisaku Ueno, chief forex strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"Verbal intervention is not working, while it has not reached a danger zone around 145 yen that I think warrants actual intervention," Ueno said.

Japan in theory could take unilateral action by intervening, while giving U.S. authorities advanced notice of such a move, Ueno added.

"But that would upset (U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet) Yellen who is a firm believer of market-determined exchange rates, particularly at a time when the U.S. is battling rising inflation," he said.

Suzuki said Japan's government would respond appropriately based on the Group of Seven agreement on foreign exchange.

