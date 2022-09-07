Japan finmin Suzuki declines fresh comment on yen weakness

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Thursday declined to comment when asked when the government might take any action in the foreign exchange market if volatility continued.

"It's as I said yesterday," Suzuki told reporters at the finance ministry when asked for comment on the yen's recent weakening.

On Wednesday, Suzuki said he was concerned about what he characterised as "somewhat rapid and one-sided" moves in the yen, as the dollar surged past 144 yen JPY=EBS. The dollar was fetching around 144.20 yen as he spoke on Thursday.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

