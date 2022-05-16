US Markets

Japan finmin Suzuki calls recent yen weakening 'rapid', 'undesirable'

Tetsushi Kajimoto Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki kept up his warning against the yen's weakening, describing recent currency moves as "rapid" and "undesirable".

Suzuki told parliament that he was communicating with U.S. and other currency authorities to respond to currency moves as appropriate, following the Group of Seven (G7) agreement on currencies.

Japan holds foreign reserves worth $1.35 trillion for currency intervention in the future, Suzuki added.

