Japan finmin Suzuki calls recent yen weakening 'rapid', 'undesirable'

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki kept up his warning against the yen's weakening, describing recent currency moves as "rapid" and "undesirable".

Suzuki told parliament that he was communicating with U.S. and other currency authorities to respond to currency moves as appropriate, following the Group of Seven (G7) agreement on currencies.

Japan holds foreign reserves worth $1.35 trillion for currency intervention in the future, Suzuki added.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

