Japan finmin Suzuki: recent FX volatility is high

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that the recent currency market volatility was high and that authorities are watching the moves with a great sense of urgency.

Suzuki told reporters that it was important for currencies to move stably, reflecting economic fundamentals.

