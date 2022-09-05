Japan finmin Suzuki: recent FX volatility is high

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that the recent currency market volatility was high and that authorities are watching the moves with a great sense of urgency.

Suzuki told reporters that it was important for currencies to move stably, reflecting economic fundamentals.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.