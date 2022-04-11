Japan finmin says Tokyo is closely communicating with U.S. on FX moves

Adds quote, context on G7

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Japan will communicate closely with the United States and other countries to respond to currency moves appropriately, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said, ratcheting up warnings against any sharp moves as the yen fell to six-year lows against the dollar.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Suzuki stressed the importance of stable currency moves, saying rapid moves were undesirable.

"The government is closely watching currency moves, including the recent yen weakening, and its impact on Japanese economy with a sense of urgency," Suzuki said.

The Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies have agreed to have exchange rates set by markets, to closely consult on action in the currency market and have acknowledge that excess volatility and disorderly moves can have adverse effects on economic and financial stability.

"Based on the G7 agreement, we'll respond appropriately while closely communicating with currency authorities of the United States and others," Suzuki added.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim & Shri Navaratnam)

((Tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.