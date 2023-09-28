Japan finmin says no 'defence line' set in dealing with currency moves

Adds minister's quotes

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday Japanese authorities have set no "defence line" in dealing with currencies, while also warning the yen's weakness had progressed "quite a bit".

Suzuki reiterated that they would not rule out any option if moves become excessive.

"We don't set the so-called defence line which has been speculated about. We focus on the speed of currency moves," Suzuki told reporters after a cabinet meeting. "In that sense, it seems that the yen's weakness has progressed quite a bit."

"We are closely watching currency moves with a strong sense of urgency," he added.

