Japan finmin says Mizuho should have 'sense of crisis' over system failure

TOKYO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday Mizuho Financial Group 8411.T should have a "sense of crisis" over a series of system glitches, and prevent a recurrence.

Suzuki also told reporters after a cabinet meeting it was "extremely regrettable" that the banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group did not follow the country's foreign exchange law.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

