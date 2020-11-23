Japan finmin: Need to closely monitor development of digital yuan

China must maintain transparency in proceeding with the promotion of a digital yuan currency, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday, adding it warranted close monitoring.

"I understand China's intention to make it work with its Belt and Road Initiative while challenging the existing system in which the dollar serves as a global currency," Aso told a parliamentary committee session.

