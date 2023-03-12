Japan financial system unlikely to see big impact from SVB collapse - gov't spokesman

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Japan's financial companies are unlikely to see a big impact from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the United States, the chief government spokesman said on Monday.

Japan's financial institutions are supported by sufficient liquidity and capital bases overall, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya and Rocky Swift; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.