Japan financial system unlikely to see big impact from SVB collapse - gov't spokesman

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 12, 2023 — 10:11 pm EDT

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Japan's financial companies are unlikely to see a big impact from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the United States, the chief government spokesman said on Monday.

Japan's financial institutions are supported by sufficient liquidity and capital bases overall, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

