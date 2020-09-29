Japan financial regulator orders two banks to report on vote-counting errors -Nikkei

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Japan's financial regulator has ordered two trust banks to report details on vote-counting problems at shareholder meetings, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday, after the banks revealed counting errors at more than 1,300 firms.

The Financial Services Agency has urged Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank 8309.T and Mizuho Trust to take preventive steps, the Nikkei said, without citing sources.

The two banks said this month they found vote-counting problems at 1,346 companies that entrusted them with counting shareholder mail-in votes for their annual general meetings.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Tom Hogue)

