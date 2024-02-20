Japan finance ministry official says country liaises with others on FX intervention

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - A senior Japanese finance ministry official said on Tuesday that authorities are always in contact with their counterparts in other countries in case action is needed in the currency market, the ministry's international bureau chief, Atsushi Mimura, told parliament.

"As a matter of fact, we are mindful of maintaining safety and liquidity in our foreign reserves management," holding savings and foreign bonds so that authorities could use such assets for intervening in the currency market, Mimura said.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.