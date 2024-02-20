News & Insights

Japan finance ministry official says country liaises with others on FX intervention

February 20, 2024 — 01:14 am EST

Written by Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - A senior Japanese finance ministry official said on Tuesday that authorities are always in contact with their counterparts in other countries in case action is needed in the currency market, the ministry's international bureau chief, Atsushi Mimura, told parliament.

"As a matter of fact, we are mindful of maintaining safety and liquidity in our foreign reserves management," holding savings and foreign bonds so that authorities could use such assets for intervening in the currency market, Mimura said.

