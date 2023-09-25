Japan Finance Minister: Won't rule out any options on FX

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that authorities won't rule out any options on currencies if excessive volatility persists.

Suzuki told reporters there was nothing new to add to what he has said on currencies.

