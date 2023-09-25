News & Insights

Japan Finance Minister: Won't rule out any options on FX

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

September 25, 2023 — 10:16 pm EDT

Written by Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that authorities won't rule out any options on currencies if excessive volatility persists.

Suzuki told reporters there was nothing new to add to what he has said on currencies.

Reuters
